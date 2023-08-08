Heavy rain causes mudslide in Windsor

Several storms passed through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon and evening causing mudslides...
Several storms passed through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon and evening causing mudslides and trees to be knocked down.(WBNG)
Aug. 8, 2023
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Crews were busy cleaning up after a mudslide in Windsor Tuesday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the mudslide occurred around 5 a.m. on Route 79 around one and a half miles south of the Piper Hill Road intersection. The southbound late was closed for several hours as the New York State Department of Transportation worked to clear the roadway from mud and debris.

The heavy rains and storms from Monday afternoon into the evening hours are likely to blame for the mudslide. There were several thunderstorms and tornado warnings that went into effect. The National Weather Service, or NWS, placed Tornado Watches over multiple counties in New York State and Pennsylvania.

At one point in the afternoon, a possible tornado was spotted in Dryden, NY in Tompkins County. The NWS will need to confirm if the large cloud was indeed a tornado.

