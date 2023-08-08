Hochul announces redevelopment project for the Bronx’s Kingsbridge Armory

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory.

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams said the intention of the project is to look toward the armory’s future. Community feedback indicates that the top priorities for the project will include youth, creating jobs, growing a local economy and putting the Bronx on the map.

Hochul and Adams said preferred industries to go into the building include film and television, sustainable manufacturing, emerging technologies and urban agriculture.

“We stand in a fortress that was meant to keep people out but today we unlock the gates in the castle and create a new destination to welcome people in,” Hochul said.

The Kingsbridge Armory opened in 1917 and was used by the US military until 1994. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the armory served as a temporary food distribution center.

