Honda Unadilla Pro National returns to central New York

NEW BERLIN (WBNG) -- The Honda Unadilla Pro National is back in Central New York for round #9 of the U.S. Pro Motocross Championship Series. One of the sport’s most storied events takes place at New Berlin’s iconic Unadilla MX, which is arguably the most famous venue in American motocross.

“We’ve always been a consistent stop on the pro motocross tour” said Unadilla Valley Sports Center President Greg Robinson.

“It is the oldest facility of the entire series, we’ve been here longer than any of the facilities on the tour, we’re one of the few left standing if you will of the original motocross facilities that started back in the late sixties.”

Come Saturday Robinson is hopeful to see not just diehard motocross spectators, but plenty of newcomers intrigued to take in the sport.

“TV just doesn’t do the sport justice just what these guys can do on bikes is truly incredible, just the sole endurance and athletic ability these pro riders have is incredible.” said Greg Robinson.

The Honda Unadilla Pro National is this Saturday. Pro racing starts at 1 p.m., but practice rides start at 8 a.m.

