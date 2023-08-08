Man with handgun arrested at Econolodge for domestic incident

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Binghamton man was arrested following a domestic incident at the Econolodge in the Town of Dickinson in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Amir Robinson, 24, with unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence, both charges are felonies. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of menacing in the second degree.

Deputies responded to a report of a male with a firearm who would not leave a room at the Econolodge on Old Front Street. The female victim reported that Robinson visited her room intoxicated and fell asleep.

Upon waking up, Robinson allegedly began arguing with the victim before physically attacking her, pointing a handgun at her and threatening to kill her, the office said.

The victim told deputies that Robinson then set the gun down, at which point she grabbed it and ran out of the room to find help. Witness reports and security footage revealed that Robinson chased her down, grabbed her hair and retrieved the handgun before leaving the building on foot.

Deputies found Robinson nearby and took him in without incident. He was taken to central arraignment and remains in custody. He is set to appear in the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.

The New York State Police assisted with the investigation.

