Meth dealer pleads guilty before trial

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a meth dealer Tuesday afternoon.

The office said Andrew L. Brassard, 44, of Endicott plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree just before the jury for the trial was selected.

Brassard admitted that he possessed methamphetamine and intended to sell it on Sept. 20, 2022.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at a garage located at 226 Jennings St. in Endicott where officers determined the sale of meth was occurring. Brassard was found in the garage along with quantities of meth and a scale.

Brassard has a prior felony conviction for attempted sale of a controlled substance in the third degree from 2014, the office noted.

He will be sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

“Repeat offenders are not welcome in our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Follow the law and you won’t end up in State prison.”

