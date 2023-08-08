New owners create ‘The Silo Retreat’ to honor burned down Silo Restaurant legacy

GREENE (WBNG) -- The Silo Restaurant was a Chenango County treasure for more than 50 years until it burned down in November 2021. After two years, Judy and John Hinman purchased the property to transform it into The Silo Retreat.

The Hinman’s were looking into the Airbnb business and the Silo property instantly came to mind.

“We were trying to find a place to do that and driving around to see all the properties in the area,” said owner Judy Hinman. “All of a sudden, I remember the Silo and I thought let’s drive over there and take a look at it. So, we drove up on the hill and looked out at the view and said this is perfect. This is what we wanted.”

After contacting the previous owner and friend, Gary Kurz, about purchasing the property they were told they were in luck. A business plan draft was created to share the ideas for the property, they acquired the property and promised they would keep Silo’s memory and legacy alive.

“We were so excited to get this property because we came here often ourselves and were so sad when the restaurant burned,” said Hinman. “So, it was important to us to retain the Silo and we worked really hard on coming up with a name and ended up with ‘The Silo Retreat’ so we can maintain that.”

One way The Silo Retreat will honor the property’s legacy is continuing to host events including weddings, corporate events and more. They also remodeled the Carriage House that includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and bathroom that can be rented by guests as an Airbnb or a space for event attendees to stay.

The Hinman’s are asking the public to send pictures of times they visited the Silo property for any event as they plan to create a memory space of pictures.

“It was very important to the previous owner to keep things going and since we were friends with Gary, we’d love to keep the events coming,” said owner John Hinman. “A lot of his old wait staff came here to visit and reminisce so everything we’re doing is to honor the memory of the nearly 50 years the Silo was here. We want to keep that going but do our own thing as well.”

New amenities the Hinman’s plan to add is building at least 10 cabins for guests to stay in as well as utilizing the 100-acre property by adding trails. After one month of remodeling, the retreat is almost ready to start booking at the end of August.

“We’ve had like six or eight guys here pretty much every single day here since the closing on June 22,” said Hinman. “So, it’s moving very quickly, and our goal was to have it running this year.”

For more information go here. The website to book a stay and host events is coming soon.

