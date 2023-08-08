Not as busy today

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 70 (68-72)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Some clearing. Low 58 (54-60)

Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (78-82) Wind W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 60 Wind SW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% High 78 Low 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

As a low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some of these

linger into the evening, but the chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. As another low moves in, there will be some

afternoon showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

