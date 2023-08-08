Not as busy today

Another round of showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 70 (68-72)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Some clearing. Low 58 (54-60)

Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (78-82) Wind W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 60 Wind SW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% High 78 Low 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

As a low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some of these

linger into the evening, but the chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. As another low moves in, there will be some

afternoon showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man gets 9 years for knife-point robbery
Sidney woman charged for abusing 84-year-old disabled woman
Spiedie Fest hosts its annual celebrity cook-off
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure
Woman sentenced on attempted burglary charge

Latest News

No severe storms!
Scattered showers Tuesday but no severe threat
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Scattered showers Tuesday but no severe threat
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Severe storm threat ends tonight
wbng
Another round of thunderstorms