Quiet midweek weather before heavy rain threat returns

By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tonight: Showers end and clearing develops. Low: 58-62

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Slightest chance of a PM shower. High: 75-80

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds. Low: 56-62

Thursday: Rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Chance of rain is 90%. High: 74, Low: 57

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will taper tonight as low pressure finally moves away from the area. Lows drop into the 50s to around 60.

Midweek looks nice with dry weather for Wednesday. There is the slightest chance of a sprinkle or shower Wednesday, but most of the area remains dry. Some rain is back in the forecast Thursday as low pressure moves over the state. The rain chance is 90% with highs in the mid 70s expected to be common. Rain may be heavy at times.

Friday looks dry but the weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms possible both weekend days. The chance of rain is 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Early next week also looks a bit unsettled.

