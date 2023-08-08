Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Syracuse wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Syracuse wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29.(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Tight end Oronde Gadsden II has another preseason accolade to add to his growing list.

The star junior was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Monday. The Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, honors the nation’s top receiver in college football, regardless of position.

Forty-seven players made the preseason cut, with Gadsden being one-of-nine from the ACC.

Already on the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) Watch List and Preseason All-ACC Team, Gadsden returns as one of the leading receivers in the conference. Gadsden posted one of the most prolific seasons by a sophomore pass catcher in program history last year. In addition to leading all tight ends nationally in receiving yards, he set SU records for most receptions by a sophomore, most receptions by a tight end and most receiving yards by a tight end.

