What to do when a bat is in your home

(WBNG) -- It is that time of year when the weather cools off and bats are looking for a place in your house to semi-hibernate.

Director of Environmental Health with the Broome County Health Department Joshua Phelps said at this time of year there are 10 to 15 bat-related calls a day.

“Some of those are bats being tested [for rabies], some of those are us telling people there was no exposure and there’s nothing to worry about and things like that,” said Phelps. “So, it’s very common it’ll be that way usually for the rest of August and then around Labor Day it starts to drop off.”

The health department advised the best thing to do when a bat is in your home is to capture it and not release it. If there is any exposure, call the health department for the bat to be tested for rabies.

Exposure to a bat may include bites or scratches. A person may not be aware they were exposed to a bat if they were sleeping or intoxicated.

Unsecured windows and air conditioning are common ways bats may enter your home. Open a window and shut the door of the room and allow the bat to find his way out.

Click here to watch the best way to capture a bat from the New York State Department of Health.

