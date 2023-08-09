2 arrested for grand larceny warrants and other charges in Cortland County

(MGN graphic)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two males following a warrant for multiple charges on Aug. 8, 2023, in the Town of Cortlandville and the Town of Willet.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to a report of vehicle larceny at a Walmart in Cortlandville on April 5. An investigation revealed that Gabe P. Morris and Kyah Stein, both 45, conspired with another adult offender and stole the personal property of another vehicle while parked in the Bennie Road Walmart.

Police noted that Morris faces additional charges after responding to a residence in the Town of Willet after allegedly selling stolen firearms to an unknown subject.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested the defendants on Tuesday, and both were arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Process and remanded to the Courtland County Jail.

The defendants were charged with the following:

  • Gabe P. Morris
    • Seven counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree a class E felony
    • Grand larceny in the third degree a class D felony
    • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree a class D felony
    • Two counts of criminal sale of a firearm in the Town of Willet, a class D felony
    • Conspiracy in the fifth degree a class A misdemeanor
    • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree a class A misdemeanor
  • Kyah Stein
    • Seven counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree a class E felony
    • Grand larceny in the third degree a class D felony
    • Two counts of possession of a weapon in the third degree a class D felony
    • Conspiracy in the fifth degree a class A misdemeanor

Morris and Stein are scheduled to appear in Cortland County Court Thursday. Morris is also scheduled to appear in Willet County Court Aug. 15, 2023.

