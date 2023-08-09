Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County property owner and Brooklyn native Isaac Anzaroot said he believes he’s been unfairly targeted by the City of Binghamton to kick him out of the area. Anzaroot is currently on trial for code violations at his properties.

His attorney, Ronald Benjamin, said the landlord is the victim of selective prosecution. Benjamin is seeking to have the charges against his client dropped.

According to Benjamin, a former Binghamton city employee testified there was a list of Anzaroot properties that the Director of Code Enforcement had that were targets to find dirt on. The city denied these claims.

However, Benjamin said IT members from the city were able to find the list.

During Tuesday’s trial, Dennis Mitchell, a witness from Quantum Electric said he worked on several of Anzaroot’s electrical units but noted that NYSEG would not turn on electricity for any of Anzaroot’s properties. This includes the properties at 128 Prospect St., 95 Court St. and Susquehanna Street.

“The Director of Code made a number of lists and a number of properties to come out and give me violations,” Anzaroot told 12 News. “We knew the list existed, they concealed it for a while, we just uncovered it and you know they really pushed their agenda on me and pushed me out of town.”

In January 2023, Anzaroot was put on trial for failing to show up to court for other housing code violations. He agreed to a plea deal for four of five of the dockets in relation to the code violations. The fifth docket was dropped for failure to prosecute.

The City of Binghamton said it was unable to comment on an ongoing trial.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

