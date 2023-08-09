Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s helping finding sex offender

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man on an outstanding warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

The office said 39-year-old Jesse Barnum is known to frequent Airport Road in the Town of Union. He is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall man with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was convicted in 2005 for sex crimes against a 17-year-old girl. He was arrested by the Endicott Police Department.

Anyone with information about Barnum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 607-778-1196.

