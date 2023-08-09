Chenango County Fair celebrates agriculture and food unique to the county

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The 176th Annual Chenango County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and participants were excited to check out all of the fun.

The fair is a celebration of the unique food and agriculture that is vital to Chenango County.

“It showcases agriculture which is the history of our county and still remains the primary economic business in our county,” said President of the Chenango County Agricultural Society Mary Weidman.

The fair featured unique exhibits such as the “Flower Show:” A fun way to showcase some of the beautiful flowers that grow around Chenango County.

There were also many different food vendors local to Chenango County along with livestock for people to pet.

Organizers say the fair attracts a massive crowd each year making it the perfect place to showcase some of the best parts of rural life. It’s also a place for families to make memories and traditions.

“You build friendships,” said Weidman. “People come back every year. They renew friendships. Some people have their class reunions here.”

The fair will run until Sunday with Demo Derby to close out the fun. For more information about the fair, visit here.

