Cortland County tornado damage update

TOWN OF VIRGIL (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, August 8 the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Harford and the Town of Virgil in Cortland County after conducting a storm survey earlier in the day.

After the storm which occurred on Monday night, officials said the most damage was found along Clute Rd. where trees were uprooted and snapped, and a large shed/storage building had its roof partially torn off and partially collapsed.

Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton Bryan Greenblatt said from his findings there hasn’t been any significant damage, and no one was hurt.

“Always be weather aware,” said Brian Greenblatt “Always have a plan for severe weather if it strikes your area, even if it’s just a serve thunderstorm warning its always possible a tornado or even straight-line wind damage can cause some damage.”

Monday night’s storm also caused a mudslide in Windsor, which The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said occurred around 5 a.m. on Route 79 around one and a half miles south of the Piper Hill Road intersection.

