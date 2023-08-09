Dog Walking Forecast--Roscoe
A pretty nice day!
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20%
High 80 (76-82) Wind W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Fog. Low 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph
Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. There could be a couple of spotty showers, but dry
time dominates. We’ll have clear skies early tonight, but clouds will increase.
As another low moves in, there will be rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Heavy rain is possible.
Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.
Another low will give us rain for Saturday with lingering showers into Sunday. Near average
temperatures with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.