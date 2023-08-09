Dog Walking Forecast--Roscoe

A pretty nice day!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20%

High 80 (76-82) Wind W 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Fog. Low 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. There could be a couple of spotty showers, but dry

time dominates. We’ll have clear skies early tonight, but clouds will increase.

As another low moves in, there will be rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Heavy rain is possible.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday with lingering showers into Sunday. Near average

temperatures with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

