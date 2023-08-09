DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At midnight on Aug. 9 an intoxicated driver crashed into the two-century old pillar at the historic Gatehouse on Hotchkiss Street and was left in shambles.

Neighbors said they could hear the vehicle driving up the dead-end street at high speeds and heard the two men fleeing the scene.

The Gatehouse was built in the 1800s by poet, lawyer and newspaper editor Charles Dickinson as his summer retreat. It adjoins a mansion at the top of the hill where the stone pillars and gate were built to symbolize Dickinson’s status in the community and his wealth. It is also the only Swiss Chalet in Binghamton and consists of pieces from Switzerland that Dickinson imported.

Owner of the Gatehouse Delia Blackman who has lived at the estate for seven years said this property is cherished in the community.

“There’s a lot of talk about it on Facebook groups like the Historical Binghamton page,” said Blackman. “I was actually holding tours last month because there was so much interest in the history and wanting to see this place. People come up here all the time to take a look and walkthrough. It’s a prized area for a lot of people especially myself so this is really devastating.”

Blackman said she never thought anything would have been able to topple the ancient pillars.

“I was just crying all night because it’s what defines my property and what led me to buy it in the first place because it’s just so unique and old,” said Blackman. “It changes the landscape here and it’s not going to be the same.”

Binghamton Police confirmed there was an arrest for a DWI made at the scene and are actively working on the case.

“I just really hope justice is served but also I don’t know how we can restore it to the way that it was,” said Blackman. “It’s really sad but I’m holding on to the fact that nothing is permanent and it’ll just be the gatehouse with one gate and some ruins.”

Blackman said she plans to restore the pillar in the near future.

