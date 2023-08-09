Emergency crews respond to vehicle crashing into ditch in Fenton

FENTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a creek off of State Route 7 in the Town of Fenton Wednesday morning.

New York State Police said the driver missed a curve in the road and landed his vehicle in the ditch. The crash occurred around 11 a.m.

(WBNG)

The driver of the vehicle was loaded into an ambulance but specific details about his injuries could not be confirmed.

The vehicle was located about 100 feet off the roadway and will need to be towed.

