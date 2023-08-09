Hochul announces plan to unify state’s cybersecurity services

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s first-ever cyber security strategy.

The plan is defined by three principles: Unification, resilience and preparedness. Hochul said the plan unifies the state’s cybersecurity services in order to safeguard critical infrastructure, personal information and digital assets.

It also provides a framework to align the actions and resources of both private and public stakeholders, including county and other local governments.

“Cyber criminals are determined to disrupt our systems and our lives,” said Governor Hochul. “Their intent is nothing but malicious, statement or fact. And they’re only getting more brazen. The FBI estimated that 25,000 New Yorkers fell victim to cyber crimes last year alone.”

Part of the plan includes $30 million in shared services funding available to assist local governments in strengthening their own defenses against cyber threats.

On Aug. 7, SUNY Broome said it was notified that it was part of a data breach that may have included the personal information of students, employees and retirees. The breach was statewide and affected multiple SUNY campuses.

The college said there is no evidence the stolen information was used.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.