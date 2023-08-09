Ithaca Police seek public’s help with shots fired investigation

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in the city Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of First Street for the report. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple shots being fired in the area.

Police said a parked and unoccupied vehicle was damaged by the gunfire and evidence revealed that shots were fired.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245.

