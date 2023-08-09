JC Police to award ‘fun tickets’ to Sugar Lips if you’re caught doing a ‘good deed’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department came up with a new incentive to encourage good deeds.

The department has once again partnered with Sugar Lips Ice Cream to hand out “fun tickets” to people who are performing good actions in the community.

Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets said he was excited to do this with children who are practicing bike safety and couldn’t wait to bring it to the rest of the community.

These tickets will be in police cars as well. So, if an officer catches you doing a good deed, you can be awarded. Although this incentive is focused on the youth, there is no age limit for this award.

Officer Peets hopes this brings the community together and makes people feel good by being awarded for doing the right thing.

“I think it’s great because of the relationships in the community we are building for our police department,” Officer Peets said. “You want to be rewarded for the good things that you do, and I think that is very special. These young kids are going to see these officers coming up to them and saying ‘Hey great job, you deserve an ice cream. Here’s a reward, go enjoy it with your family.’ I think that’s special.”

Officer Peets said some of these actions include picking up trash around the community, helping a family member, mowing the grass for your family or neighbor and the list goes on.

The JCPD is excited to add this new program to its repertoire.

