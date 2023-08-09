A lot of dry time

A few spotty showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20%

High 80 (76-82) Wind W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Fog. Low 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.50″ (1-2″) 80%

High 76 (72-78) Wind SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. 0-.05″ Low 56 Wind W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 78 Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 30% High 76 Low 56

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. There could be a couple of spotty showers, but dry

time dominates. We’ll have clear skies early tonight, but clouds will increase.

As another low moves in, there will be rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Heavy rain is possible.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday with lingering showers into Sunday. Near average

temperatures with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

