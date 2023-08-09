A lot of dry time
A few spotty showers
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20%
High 80 (76-82) Wind W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Fog. Low 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.50″ (1-2″) 80%
High 76 (72-78) Wind SW 5-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. 0-.05″ Low 56 Wind W 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 56
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 62
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 78 Low 58
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 60
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 30% High 76 Low 56
Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. There could be a couple of spotty showers, but dry
time dominates. We’ll have clear skies early tonight, but clouds will increase.
As another low moves in, there will be rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Heavy rain is possible.
Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.
Another low will give us rain for Saturday with lingering showers into Sunday. Near average
temperatures with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.
