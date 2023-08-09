Murky water a concern again for Endicott residents

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A recent Facebook post complaining about dirty water once again has made the water supply a concern for residents in the village of Endicott.

For years residents have complained of dirty, contaminated water in their homes. A Facebook post showed a pregnant woman stating she just wanted to take a relaxing bath, only to turn the nob and see brown water in the tub.

In February Ayana Del Valle posted a video to Facebook, showcasing that same soiled water in her washing machine.

“Some people who saw the post and are from the area are like yes me too, I couldn’t bathe my baby, or all my laundry is coming out brown, there’s been a lot of complaints that come forward”.

Village mayor Linda Jackson cites this recent water contamination to a main break at Jefferson court, she also notes the village’s water board is beginning to replace its aging infrastructure.

“It’s a slow process, I know it’s only a few at a time, but just to be able to get started on this huge project, it’s a start in the right direction.”.

