Murky water a concern again for Endicott residents

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A recent Facebook post complaining about dirty water once again has made the water supply a concern for residents in the village of Endicott.

For years residents have complained of dirty, contaminated water in their homes. A Facebook post showed a pregnant woman stating she just wanted to take a relaxing bath, only to turn the nob and see brown water in the tub.

In February Ayana Del Valle posted a video to Facebook, showcasing that same soiled water in her washing machine.

“Some people who saw the post and are from the area are like yes me too, I couldn’t bathe my baby, or all my laundry is coming out brown, there’s been a lot of complaints that come forward”.

Village mayor Linda Jackson cites this recent water contamination to a main break at Jefferson court, she also notes the village’s water board is beginning to replace its aging infrastructure.

“It’s a slow process, I know it’s only a few at a time, but just to be able to get started on this huge project, it’s a start in the right direction.”.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-husband accused of breaking into home and assaulting man
Several storms passed through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon and evening causing mudslides...
Heavy rain causes mudslide in Windsor
Man with handgun arrested at Econolodge for domestic incident
Woman sentenced on attempted burglary charge
What to do when a bat is in your home

Latest News

Schumer launches push for $1.4 million for new Delaware County line-worker training program
Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart leading Minor League Baseball in E.R.A.
Senator Schumer in Delaware County
Schumer launches push for $1.4 million for new Delaware County line-worker training program
Water issues in Endicott