National ‘Stop on Red’ week

By Brianna Warrant
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- This week is National Stop on Red Week to remind drivers the dangers of running red lights.

The week-long event highlights the importance of road safety education, traffic safety legislation and enforcement technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted between 2008 and 2021, an estimated 11,296 people died nationwide in failure to adhere to red-light-related incidents.

The Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge shared the importance of respecting red lights.

“There is a significant number of people out there who do run stop signs and red lights intentionally or not,” said Dodge. “Don’t try and beat the light. Don’t be in a hurry to roll through a stop sign. There is a lot to check for at some intersections. Check for oncoming traffic, crosswalks and sidewalks.”

