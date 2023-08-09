Rain coming our way Thursday

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 58-62

Thursday: Periods of rain likely. Chance of rain is 80%. Rainfall range: 0.05-0.25″. The heaviest rain looks to stay well southeast. Monitor the forecast for any changes. High: 68-74

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 54-59

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 74, Low: 56

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening and overnight period is on the way. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers through evening, but activity decreases after 7pm. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain is back in the forecast Thursday but the good news is that the heaviest rain threat has shifted south with some of the latest guidance. The rain chance is still high; at around 80%, but it does not look to rain all day long. Rain will be generally light with totals as little as a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a quarter or third of an inch. We’ll monitor this for any trends back northward.

Friday looks dry and pleasant but the weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms possible Saturday. A Sunday shower or storm isn’t out of the question yet, but chances of rain are quite a bit lower versus Saturday. The chance of rain is 60% Saturday and 20% Sunday. Early next week also looks a bit unsettled with a small chance of showers through Tuesday.

