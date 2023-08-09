Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart leading Minor League Baseball in E.R.A.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Earned run average is a defining stat for a pitcher and Binghamton Rumble Ponies right-hander Tyler Stuart leads the entire minor leagues at just 1.70.

“I just think commanding the zone and being the aggressor leads to good things. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve told myself all year is that as long as your in the zone with some good stuff you’ll lead to success,” said Stuart.

Stuart was called up to Binghamton on July 14th. Since then he’s made four starts going 2-0 and allowing only a total of 6 runs including seven innings of shutout ball in his last appearance.

“It was an easy welcoming from the teammates and staff. I knew that the competition level was going to go up a little bit but that’s every level you go from here. I feel comfortable and I feel good with where I’m at,” explained Stuart.

The second-year pro was drafted by the Mets in the sixth round out of Southern Mississippi in 2022. While still a high pick, Stuart initially stood out for a different reason.

Pitchers are usually the tallest players on the field, but Stuart takes that to another level, standing at 6 foot 9. Which would put him as the second-tallest player in the majors.

Growing up he also played football and basketball, but ultimately decided to use his height to develop his fastball.

“I was kind of raw at the time. I knew I had a lot more room to grow. I knew I had a lot more things to work on. My velocity wasn’t that high so I wanted to tap into some stuff that I haven’t before so I’m glad I chose baseball,” said Stuart.

That decision is paying off. Up until a few weeks ago, Stuart was unranked in the Mets’ top 30 prospect list. Now he’s climbed all the way up to sixteenth making him one of the fastest risers in the organization, putting his ultimate dream of a major league call-up into focus.

“That’s something that I’ve looked forward to since I was four years old. I’d be really grateful for that day for sure,” said Stuart.

Until then Stuart will be keeping that ERA as low as possible right here with the Rumble Ponies.

