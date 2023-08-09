Schumer launches push for $1.4 million for new Delaware County line-worker training program

SIDNEY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Electric Cooperative provides electricity to thousands of Rural families and small businesses. Now Senator Chuck Schumer wants to help them and other rural electric co-ops in The Southern Tier & Mohawk Valley expand efforts to provide affordable utilities to underserved communities.

After leading the Inflation Reduction Act to passage with major investment to help boost rural electric co-ops like those in the Southern Tier and across Upstate NY, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer launched a new push to secure over $1.4 million from the Department of Labor’s Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative for the Delaware County Electric Cooperative’s (DCEC) new line-worker training program, which would train at least 200 hundred workers for good-paying, union jobs right here in the Southern Tier.

“Rural electric co-ops across Upstate NY have long helped fill the gaps and provide affordable electricity to our farms and families in rural communities like here in Delaware County, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley,” said Senator Schumer. “Now is the time to supercharge the tremendous work of these co-ops like Delaware County’s, which is why I am pushing for the Department of Labor to invest over $1.4 million to develop the DCEC’s line-worker training program, to ensure the good paying jobs from these investments to modernizing our electric infrastructure goes to local workers here in Delaware County and the Southern Tier.”

Schumer explained that the Delaware County Electric Cooperative (DCEC) is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 4,800 member-owners in the rural counties of Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, and Chenango in Upstate New York.

An electric cooperative is a not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric power provider. Rural electric cooperatives were created to address service gaps in rural communities after it became evident that investor-owned utilities were unlikely to extend electrification to rural areas.

There are approximately 900 rural electric co-ops in the U.S., with several rural electric cooperatives in New York including Delaware, Oneida-Madison, Ostego and Steuben.

DCEC’s proposed program that Schumer is pushing funding for, officially titled “Building a Skilled Workforce to Construct and Maintain Core Critical Electric and Broadband Infrastructure,” would provide structured training needed to maintain core critical infrastructure in rural communities to electric and telecommunications industry line-workers.

The program would establish a line-worker apprenticeship program, offer training to both new and existing line-workers, and support outreach events in collaboration with workforce development organizations to showcase jobs opportunities.

The proposal will help to address workforce needs in both the electric and telecommunications industries, building on other efforts in the region intended to help meet current and future workforce demands, such as the two-year electrical construction and utility operations degree program administered by SUNY Delhi.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.