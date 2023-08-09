Syracuse back LeQuint Allen placed on preseason watchlist for nation’s best RB

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse Orange sophomore running back LeQuint Allen has been named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist, the honor given to the best RB in NCAA football.

It’s the third year in a row that a member of the Orange has landed on the preseason watch list. Previous Syracuse back Sean Tucker was a semifinalist for the award in 2021, and made the watchlist in 2022.

Allen, the second-string back in ‘22, showed a preview of what he can do as the starter in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, racking up 154 yards from scrimmage, as well as breaking Marvin Harrison’s Syracuse bowl record with 11 receptions. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a true freshman last year, also catching 17 passes for 117 yards. He showed off his versatility by being the first player in program history to run, throw and catch a pass for a touchdown in the same season since 1989. He also has the program’s longest run from scrimmage (90 yards) since George Davis had a 95-yard run vs. Fordham in 1949.

