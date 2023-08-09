Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader named to Davey O’Brien Award watchlist

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader has been added to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, the honor given to the nation’s best quarterback.

Shrader is one of 35 quarterbacks to make the cut. The QB is also one of five ACC quarterbacks on the list, which ties the SEC and Big 12 for the most players to make the watchlist.

Already voted a team captain for the second year in a row, Shrader enters the 2023 season as one of five active FBS quarterbacks with 5,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ running yards. Despite only starting two seasons at SU, he is already in the top ten in school history in completions (10th), passing yards (9th), passing efficiency (4th), completion percentage (5th), passing yards per game (5th), passing yards per attempt (4th), and touchdown passes (8th). He also ranks second among Syracuse quarterbacks in running touchdowns and is tied for 13th in ACC history.

The Orange open the 2023 season on September 2 vs. Colgate.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-husband accused of breaking into home and assaulting man
Man with handgun arrested at Econolodge for domestic incident
Several storms passed through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon and evening causing mudslides...
Heavy rain causes mudslide in Windsor
Meth dealer pleads guilty before trial
New owners create ‘The Silo Retreat’ to honor burned down Silo Restaurant legacy

Latest News

Syracuse's LeQuint Allen is tackled by Boston College's Vinny DePalma during the first half of...
Syracuse back LeQuint Allen placed on preseason watchlist for nation’s best RB
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart winds up during a baseball game against the New...
Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart leading Minor League Baseball in E.R.A.
Syracuse wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II named to Biletnikoff Award watchlist
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates Pete Alonso's (20) two-run home run against the...
Alonso homers in consecutive at-bats and drives in 6 as Mets rout Cubs 11-2 to stop 6-game skid