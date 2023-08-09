Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader named to Davey O’Brien Award watchlist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader has been added to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, the honor given to the nation’s best quarterback.

Shrader is one of 35 quarterbacks to make the cut. The QB is also one of five ACC quarterbacks on the list, which ties the SEC and Big 12 for the most players to make the watchlist.

Already voted a team captain for the second year in a row, Shrader enters the 2023 season as one of five active FBS quarterbacks with 5,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ running yards. Despite only starting two seasons at SU, he is already in the top ten in school history in completions (10th), passing yards (9th), passing efficiency (4th), completion percentage (5th), passing yards per game (5th), passing yards per attempt (4th), and touchdown passes (8th). He also ranks second among Syracuse quarterbacks in running touchdowns and is tied for 13th in ACC history.

The Orange open the 2023 season on September 2 vs. Colgate.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.