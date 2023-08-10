2 years ago today Cuomo announces his resignation after decade of being New York’s governor

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- It has been two years since Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced he will step down as Governor of New York State.

Cuomo’s announcement came in a pre-recorded video on Aug. 10, 2021. By Aug. 24, 2021, his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, took the reigns of governorship after 10 years of Cuomo leading New York.

The last year of the Cuomo Administration was rocked by turmoil. The governor was facing growing accusations of sexual harassment and mounting criticism of how he handled the coronavirus at nursing homes.

On Dec 13, 2020, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide of Cuomo took to what was then known as Twitter (now X) and accused him of sexual harassment. She said Cuomo had sexually harassed her for years.

Cuomo denied the claims and would continue to deny all the claims of sexual harassment that he faced up until his resignation.

But in January 2021, Cuomo was confronted with a new problem: New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report that accused Governor Cuomo and then Health Commissioner Howard Zucker of undercounting nursing homes deaths due to COVID-19 by as much as 50%. Zucker would eventually resign from his position in September 2021.

In February 2021, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa would say Cuomo’s administration had delayed responding to a request for nursing home data over fears that former President Donald Trump would use the information against them. DeRosa would also eventually resign on Aug. 8, 2021.

James released a report on Aug. 3, 2011, that claimed Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Then on Aug. 10, 2021, Cuomo finally resigned after vowing for months that he would not step down from his position, allowing Kathy Hochul to be the first-woman Governor of New York. Yet, Cuomo still claims that he was the victim of politics.

On the two-year anniversary of the release of the report that said he sexually harassed women, he made a post on X claiming James’ report was politically motivated and suggested that it was used to help aid her candidacy for governor.

Now, Cuomo is the host of “As a Matter of Fact,” a podcast about contemporary political topics.

