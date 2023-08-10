$32M announced for Greater Binghamton Airport

ALBANY, NY(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced nine projects underway that are using $230 million in state funding with the goal of reimaging Upstate New York airports.

The Greater Binghamton Airport is one of the airports that will receive funding. It was awarded $32 million in Upstate Airport Economic Development & Revitalization competition funding.

The work will include a relocation of the General Aviation Terminal to integrate it with the passenger terminal. They are also constructing a new general Aviation Customs & Border Protection Facility south of the terminal.

Hochul said the funding is a way to give back to upstate communities.

“We can never forget that these are communities that have been through tough times,” Hochul said. “They have struggled. They have seen more people leave in the past than arriving and we are going to change that.”

The airport also received an additional $7 million in federal funding. Work on the Customs Facility has been underway and ariport lenders have announced the future building will be out to bid in late Fall 2023.

Work on the building would begin in 2024.

