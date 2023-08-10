5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa., late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A recreational vehicle blew a tire on the interstate highway in , crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police said. The RV, which was heading south and towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck, which was towing double trailers.

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The stretch of road was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated, and residual delays continued Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

