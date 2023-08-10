Another round of rain

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.50″ (1-2″) 80%

High 76 (72-78) Wind SW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few early showers. 0-.05″ Low 56 (54-58) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (74-78) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 56 Wind SE Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 78 Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and showers. 30% High 76 Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 60

Kind of a one-two punch today. A low will pass to our south, giving us rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible.

A cold front will come through later in the day with another shot of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a

few showers this evening.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

The fronts that give us the rain today will still be draped across the area for the weekend. These will give us rain

for Saturday, Sunday and into the new work week.

