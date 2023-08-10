Broadway in Binghamton held their annual ‘Test Drive Your Seat’ event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broadway In Binghamton hosted their annual “Test Drive Your Seat” event on Wednesday, August 9 at the Forum Theatre from 10am-6pm. Broome County patrons were invited to come see the theatre, view the available Season Ticket inventory, and test out their seats before they purchase.

“There’s nothing like live entertainment, you get to sit in the seat and kind of just escape for a couple of hours and it’s just the magic of live theatre and you see some really incredible shows,” said Murphy Fauci from Broadway in Binghamton

With Season Tickets, you receive benefits like getting the same seat for all season shows, utilize the free ticket exchange program, gain access to special presales before the general public and more. Season Tickets are on sale now, here.

“If you pick a seat today, and you maybe attend the first show and maybe it wasn’t exactly what you were expecting, you can absolutely give us a call, once you become a season holder that is one of the benefits you get where you can give our office a call and we can let you know what we have available and we can switch you in to whatever seats we have,” said Fauci.

