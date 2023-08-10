Broome County sees increase in stray dogs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- When dogs run away from their homes or are dumped because their owners don’t want to take care of them anymore, there are many places that will take them in: Broome County Humane Society is one of those places.

Executive Director Karen Matson said there has been a serious rise in stray dogs in the county. The BCHS covers nine counties. Matson said there is not one particular area that has the highest number of stray dogs.

“We have seen 70 stray dogs this year and we have only had 56% of them redeemed by their owners,” Matson said.

Matson explained that there are plenty of reasons for this uptick.

“Sometimes the dogs just run off and the owners don’t know where to look for them,” Matson said. “What’s really sad is there is the mindset out there that pets are disposable, and if [you] can’t find them, [you can] just get another.”

Another challenge, Matson said, is the fact that there is a process to redeem a stray dog. New York State requires you to pay a fee to get your dog back and most people do not have the money.

Matson said some of these dogs at the humane society have been there for months. However, Matson said one dog came in and they were not sure if she was going to survive.

“This poor little thing was found in a ditch very malnourished,” Matson said. “It is very likely this dog had gotten away from an owner and could not fend for itself and its health started to debilitate. Fortunately, Lil Baby (the dog) here is on the mend and will be ready for adoption shortly. But these are the sad stories we find because people don’t know where to go to find them or don’t want to come back and get them.”

Matson believes there is more the BCHS can do to help spread awareness.

“I think we need to do a lot more advertising on ‘where do you look when your dog is lost?’ ‘Who are the dog control organizations in the area’ and where do you go to find your pet?’ Some people will go to our facility if we have the contract, but the rest go to the Broome County dog shelter.”

When looking for dogs at BCHS, you can tell it is a stray by looking at its chart. It will have a random series of letters and numbers and most of the time say “Stray.” Other dogs will say “TI” or will be blank.

Matson said if you find a stray dog, contact your local dog control office and they will take it to the appropriate shelter and if you’ve lost a dog, call every shelter you can think of within a 60-mile radius of your home.

