Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is rolling out a new alert system to help seniors stay connected

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is implementing a new alert system to help inform seniors of sudden events.

The Agency on Aging partnered up with Blooming Health: A unique digital platform dedicated to connecting the elderly with family, caregivers and friends.

The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Director Heather Felter said with this new system, they can send texts and emails as well as call the seniors about anything urgent. These alerts can let seniors know about food delivery delays or severe weather.

Felter said Blooming Health started this program at the state level and is now bringing it to the county agencies.

“This has been a worthwhile project with Blooming Health,” said Felter. “It’s going to allow us to now pilot this program in our own county.”

Felter noted all the seniors that are currently utilizing the Agency Aging’s services will automatically be enrolled in the alert system. Seniors will also have the option to opt-out.

The alert system will officially launch in early September, Felter said.

