Country music duo Hunter & Jordan to hold music festival to benefit Mercyhouse of the Southern Tier

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A country music duo from Nashville will be holding a music festival over the weekend and the proceeds will benefit the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

Hunter Jordan and Jordan Dillon are the singers of “Hunter & Jordan” who have performed in Broome County before but this time they wanted to do something bigger: Donating proceeds from their concert to the local organization.

When looking for an organization to give to, Mercy House jumped out as a perfect fit.

“I’ve had family need that type of care before so it was definitely sentimental and just as we asked around the community it seemed like a no-brainer,” said the country duo. “When we found out Mercy House’s mission and what they stand for it was like you know we can get behind that.”

The need to give back to a community almost a thousand miles from home comes from the support they’ve received at past shows in the area.

“I can honestly say out of everywhere we’ve played this is the place where our original songs we’ve written are sung back to us louder than anywhere else,” said Jordan.

Hunter & Jordan will be joined by several other artists during the festival including country singer Tezza, who is originally from Endwell.

She said Mercy House is an organization she has a personal connection to.

“I would say Upstate New York is my home but Mercy House is a part of my family,” said Tezza. “It’s been a really big part of my life and it’s something that’s very important to me. My mom actually worked here.”

Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra said she’s thankful to receive support in such a unique way.

“It takes a village to run a community care center like Mercy House,” said Cerra. “After seven years and caring for over 1000 residents here and their families and friends we’re very grateful for the support from Nashville.”

Night one of the festival will take place Friday at Woody’s Tavern in Kirkwood with tickets available at the door. Night two will take place at Pines Pavillion in Endicott. Tickets can be purchased at the event or at this link.

