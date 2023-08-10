Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced an arrest in an investigation into an attack on a lifeguard at the northside pool Thursday afternoon.

The department said Joseph Rivera, 23, of Binghamton was arrested by officers on Aug. 9. Two juveniles, who were 15 and 14 were referred to the Broome County Family Court. All three of them were charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

An investigation determined around 5 p.m. on July 30, the two juveniles were told to leave the area of the pool by lifeguards due to breaking pool rules. The three subjects refused to leave the pool and then became confrontational with the lifeguards.

Rivera is accused of punching a lifeguard causing a physical injury. The two juveniles are accused of joining in on the attack.

The pool had been closed to the public after the incident. It remains open for groups that have previously been issued use permits by the Village Board.

Village officials are working toward reopening the pool. Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said the village was seeking to increase safety measures at the pool.

