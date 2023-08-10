Heading into the weekend on a dry note

By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tonight: Showers end and skies turn partly cloudy. Low: 54-60

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 72-77

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower toward morning. Low: 53-58

Saturday: 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 62

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will slide across the area late tonight and showers will end with some clearing developing.

Friday looks dry and pleasant with a quick area of high pressure settling in.

The weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms possible Saturday. The SPC has our region in the MARGINAL risk category of severe weather. This is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest risk. It will not rain all day long but when it does it could pour.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry with sun and clouds. The chance of rain is around 40% Saturday.

Early next week also looks a bit unsettled with a small chance of showers and storms through Tuesday. Monday into Tuesday needs to be monitored for potentially some strong storms.

