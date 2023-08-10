Ithaca Bombers open up 2023 football training camp Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Ithaca Bombers are hoping to have another playoff-bound season in 2023. After a great postseason run in 2022, the Bombers are reloading for 2023 with the start of training camp on Thursday.

Ithaca begins the fall ranked number nine in Division 3 after a stellar 2022 season. The team went a perfect 10-0 through the regular season, including a huge 34-17 win over rival Cortland in front of 40 thousand plus fans at Yankee Stadium in the Cortaca Jug. The Bombers then won their first NCAA tournament game since 2013 as they made a run all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion North Central giving them a 12-1 record on the year. It was a landmark season for the program and has the team entering this year ranked number nine in the country.

“I just remember the smiles on our guys’ faces after we accomplished some of our pursuits,” said head coach Michael Toerper. “I think that’s why I coach. I want those guys to have memories that they make on the south hill that will last a lifetime and enjoy the journey every step of the way and I think our guys really bought into that.”

“It was a great year. We finally broke through that ice and got to the playoffs. Ever since I got here that’s what I want to do. We want to go as far as we can, we want to win every game we play,” said quarterback A.J. Wingfield. So that was something I always wanted to and finally last year we finally got that and that playoff run was memorable.

Now this season Ithaca is ready to build off their success and they have a lot of familiar faces to do it. The Bombers feature 14 5th year seniors as they return most of their production from last year including quarterback A.J. Wingfield. The senior starter enters this season as one of the best quarterbacks in all of Division 3 as he was named to the Preseason All-American Third Team after throwing for over two thousand yards and 19 touchdowns last year. That prior success and returning production place some big expectations on this team but the Bombers are ready for it.

“For us it’s really about enjoying this journey one day at a time, and get one percent better every single day,” Toerper said. “I think our guys understand how to do that and don’t get caught up on what we’re supposed to do this year or what the expectations for outsiders are for us. We just really worry about ourselves and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

The team gets their schedule started when they travel to 18th-ranked Johns Hopkins, then they have their home opener on September 30th against Hobart College. But the date everyone is circling is November 11th in Butterfield Stadium against Cortland for the Cortaca Jug.

