LUMA Festival to feature new and returning artists

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- LUMA Festival organizers joined public officials at the Southern Tier Incubator to share information on this year’s event.

The event, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 9 in downtown Binghamton, will feature projection art from three returning artists and three new artists.

Joshua Bernard, co-founder of the event, said this year the festival is promoting its mural mapping program.

“We give community members canvases, we give them paper outlines and they get to work in whatever form they work most comfortable,” said Bernard. “We scan them and project them on a building in downtown Binghamton.”

The mural mapping project has been renamed the Peg Johnson Living Lights Project after Peg Johnson, a late community activist.

Another unique feature this year will be a live music performance in front of one light projection. Musician Snow Raven will be performing in front of a light projection based on her music.

“She has a really unique style,” said Bernard. “She imitates the sounds of nature of where she grew up and turns them into these beautiful melodies and she’s actually building a custom projection map with us. We’ve partnered her with Mindscape and they are building something to reflect her heritage. She’ll be singing live at every performance.”

The festival is primarily free to attend, with some projections requiring tickets to attend.

Event organizers are asking for assistance with funding for this year’s festival. You can make a donation at this link.

