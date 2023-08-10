New changes could be coming to ‘No Smoking’ law in Norwich public parks

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The City of Norwich Common Council might change the “No Smoking” laws in public parks.

The ordinance change is set to ban smoking vapes and marijuana. Youth Bureau Director Anthony Testani was the person who proposed this idea.

“The current ordinance just covered tobacco,” said Testani. “We just want to make sure everything is covered so when somebody is smoking in our area, we can ask them to not smoke or vape in our public parks.”

Testani said he realized the current ordinance needed a change after some of the Kurt Beyer Pool lifeguards couldn’t get a person who was smoking to leave the pool area.

Last summer, Governor Kathy Hochul passed legislation that banned smoking from public parks, beaches and other recreation areas. The new changes to the Norwich ordinance would also give the City of Norwich the authority to enforce the “No Smoking” policy instead of the county public health department, according to Testani.

Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver said the goal of this change is to create a safe and healthy environment at all of the public parks around Norwich.

“I think it’s important that all people could enjoy our parks without having to deal with anything offensive like smoking, vaping and use of cannabis,” said Doliver.

The Common Council will meet on Aug. 15 to reach a final decision regarding the proposed ordinance change.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.