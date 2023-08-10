Suspect involved in West Corners shooting found guilty of weapon possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict of a Binghamton man Thursday.

The office said Tavin Q. Wilson, 32, of Binghamton, was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, after a four-day trial.

On July 25, 2022, Wilson possessed an illegal .380 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in the Town of Union. At 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 1015 Union Center Main Highway for a report of shots fired. Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was shot by Keith Harris, Wilson’s co-defender, from a vehicle in which Wilson was in. The office said the shooting stemmed from a previous dispute.

Wilson does not have any previous felony convictions but is facing up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 9.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder and assault.

Co-defendant Harris has entered a plea of guilty to the related attempted murder and assault charges and will be sentenced on Oct. 27.

“Though defendant Wilson was not the shooter, he was actively involved in what could have been a homicide,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police with assistance from the Endicott Police Department.

