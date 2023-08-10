Suspect involved in West Corners shooting pleads guilty to weapon possession

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man Thursday.

The office said Tavin Q. Wilson, 32, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, after a four-day trial.

On July 25, 2022, Wilson possessed an illegal .380 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in the Town of Union. At 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 1015 Union Center Main Highway for a report of shots fired. Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was shot by Keith Harris, Wilson’s co-defender, from a vehicle in which Wilson was in. The office said the shooting stemmed from a previous dispute.

Wilson does not have any previous felony convictions but is facing up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 9.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder and assault.

Co-defendant Harris has entered a plea of guilty to the related attempted murder and assault charges and will be sentenced on Oct. 27.

“Though defendant Wilson was not the shooter, he was actively involved in what could have been a homicide,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police with assistance from the Endicott Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crashing into ditch in Fenton
Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s helping finding sex offender
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property

Latest News

2 years ago today Cuomo announces his resignation after decade of being New York’s governor
Suspect involved in West Corners shooting pleads guilty to weapon possession
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property
Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard