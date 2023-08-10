Truth Pharm speaks out against Manhattan attorney who threatens to remove OD prevention centers

(WBNG) -- A Southern District of New York Attorney is threatening to shut down Overdose Prevention Centers causing concern from organizations like Truth Pharm in Binghamton.

Executive Director Alexis Pleus said a non-profit in Manhattan named “Onpoint” is being threatened to be shut down by the attorney, Damian Williams, who said the group’s methods are illegal.

“What he has stated is that Onpoint is operating in opposition to federal law,” said Pleus. “So what they’re doing in theory is illegal and that his job is enforcing the law and they could face a shutdown under his authority at some point”

Pleus said to her knowledge these are just threats being made by Southern District of New York Attorney Williams. She said this threat comes at an interesting time.

“It’s fascinating to me because this comes on the heels of Onpoint having just announced that they reversed 1,000 overdoses since they opened,” Pleus said. “They haven’t even been open for a full year and that doesn’t even count all of the people that have been serviced there.”

She said by clarifying misconceptions many have about prevention centers, it can help save lives.

“It is a place where you can use substances in a safe way, where we can be sure that they will be alive,” said Pleus. “When I think about my son and his loss, I would certainly rather have him using in an overdose prevention center than be gone forever. That’s a loss that you know is permanent we can’t get him back and so this keeps other mom’s kids alive.”

A reminder the New York State Office of Addiction Services Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-877-8HopeNY.

