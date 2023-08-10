Wellness Centered shares tips on how to prioritize your health during this month

(WBNG) -- Each August, people around the world recognize national wellness month. Co-owner of Wellness Centered Jennifer Holmberg said during this month everyone should prioritize their wellness and take time for their self-care.

Holmberg said there are many things people can do to prioritize their wellness including exercising, healthy eating, mindfulness, and more.

“We are now experiencing lots of people that are very interested in different ways to take care of themselves,” said Jennifer Holmberg “If we had taught people earlier on how they can do that for themselves I think it would be a game changer honestly.”

She said learning how to incorporate a healthy routine into your lifestyle will not only help you live longer but feel better.

