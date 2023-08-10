Wellness Centered shares tips on how to prioritize your health during this month

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Each August, people around the world recognize national wellness month. Co-owner of Wellness Centered Jennifer Holmberg said during this month everyone should prioritize their wellness and take time for their self-care.

Holmberg said there are many things people can do to prioritize their wellness including exercising, healthy eating, mindfulness, and more.

“We are now experiencing lots of people that are very interested in different ways to take care of themselves,” said Jennifer Holmberg “If we had taught people earlier on how they can do that for themselves I think it would be a game changer honestly.”

She said learning how to incorporate a healthy routine into your lifestyle will not only help you live longer but feel better.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-husband accused of breaking into home and assaulting man
Man with handgun arrested at Econolodge for domestic incident
Several storms passed through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon and evening causing mudslides...
Heavy rain causes mudslide in Windsor
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crashing into ditch in Fenton
Meth dealer pleads guilty before trial

Latest News

Chenango County Fair celebrates agriculture and food unique to the county
Wellness Centered Shares Tips On How To Prioritize Your Health During This Month
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
DWI crash leaves two-century old historic landmark in shambles