17th-ranked Cortland Red Dragons gearing up for 2023 football season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Red Dragons are coming off an NCAA appearance last year and enter this season ranked in the top 25.

Last season Cortland started off the year as good as you could hope for. The team won their first nine games and won their second consecutive Empire 8 title rising as high as number eleven in the country. But then they lost to Ithaca at Yankee Stadium to close out the regular season, before losing by just one score to Randolph-Macon in their NCAA first-round matchup. It was a tough ending to their year but now heading into 2023 they’re motivated to have this season go differently.

“It doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter how you feel, you have to put the words into action,” said runningback Jaden Alfanostjohn. “We felt that we had a great team and we did have a great team last year. Ithaca just seemed like they wanted it more, they were ready for it. That’s going to change this year.”

A lot of players on this year’s squad remember that finish as the team brings back most of their offense. Among the returners is junior quarterback Zac Boyes who threw for over 2800 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. This year he’ll be throwing to his top four receivers from 2022. In the backfield leading rusher Jaden AlfanoStJohn returns after running for over one thousand yards. This returning production has the Red Dragons ranked number 17 in the country heading into the fall.

“Expectations don’t put any pressure on us or anything like that. Expectations are good because it means you’ve done something right and we’re just hungry to do more,” head coach Curt Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s a long season. We’re facing a lot of quality opponents and just to respect your opponent each week,” said senior quarterback Zac Boyes. “As good as you play in the beginning of the season nothing matters until the end. We want to play deep into December so just building on each week and improving each and every week and never thinking that we’re too good.”

Cortland begins their season on September 2nd when they welcome in 10th ranked Delaware Valley to town for their home opener.

