Assemblywoman Lupardo says migrants in New York State are here to work amid ‘staffing crisis’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- As farmers have been facing a labor shortage, there has been a new push from New York State lawmakers to expedite migrants’ work visas to help with the problem.

Earlier this week, Governor Kathy Hochu said she was trying to combat the federally mandated 180-day waiting period for asylum seekers to get a job.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) told 12 News she agreed with Governor Hochul. She said there is a staffing crisis all over the country and the migrants have been vetted and are willing to work.

“We have interacted with some of these folks who have been arriving in the Buffalo area and in Albany and they just want to get to work,” Luaprdo told 12 News. “They want to be productive citizens again. They are vetted. They are legal. They are very hard-working productive people.”

Lupardo said many people are not willing to work on farms and the farms need to be properly staffed for the benefit of the entire economy.

