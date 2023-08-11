Binghamton University volleyball selected to finish second in America East preseason poll

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East coaches have selected the Binghamton volleyball team to finish second in the conference, the AE announced Friday afternoon. The Bearcats, the regular-season champs and tournament semifinalists in 2022, received 21 points and two first-place votes.

The UMBC Retrievers, the defending conference champions, took first place in the poll with four first-place votes. New Hampshire came in third behind Binghamton, followed by Bryant, UAlbany, and NJIT.

Binghamton will kick off the 2023 season with the Bearcat Classic at the Events Center on August 25-26. The squad will begin action against Merrimack on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. The Bearcats face Duquesne and Saint Peter’s the next day, August 26, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

