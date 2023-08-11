Chenango Planning Committee is running an electric vehicle campaign

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango County is a smart energy community and clean energy community. As a part of the clean energy program, the Chenango County Planning Committee is running an electric vehicle campaign.

They are encouraging residents to purchase electric vehicles as well as those residents who have purchased electric vehicles, they are asking residents to report them to the Chenango County planning committee so they can get credit for the program.

For every 10 residents that purchase vehicles, Chenango County is eligible for a $15,000 action grant to be used towards clean energy upgrades.

if you are a resident of Chenango County and you’ve purchased an electric vehicle recently, you can fill out the survey on the Chenango County Planning Department’s Facebook page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crashing into ditch in Fenton
Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property

Latest News

Chenango Planning Committee is running an electric vehicle campaign
NYSEG holds open house showing off new smart meters coming to the Southern Tier
Smart Meter
NYSEG holds open house showing off new smart meters coming to the Southern Tier
New changes could be coming to ‘No Smoking’ law in Norwich public parks