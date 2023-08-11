Chenango Planning Committee is running an electric vehicle campaign

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango County is a smart energy community and clean energy community. As a part of the clean energy program, the Chenango County Planning Committee is running an electric vehicle campaign.

They are encouraging residents to purchase electric vehicles as well as those residents who have purchased electric vehicles, they are asking residents to report them to the Chenango County planning committee so they can get credit for the program.

For every 10 residents that purchase vehicles, Chenango County is eligible for a $15,000 action grant to be used towards clean energy upgrades.

if you are a resident of Chenango County and you’ve purchased an electric vehicle recently, you can fill out the survey on the Chenango County Planning Department’s Facebook page or click here.

